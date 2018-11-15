DSTV Launches Exciting Campaign for Customers this Christmas Season

The campaign tagged #FestiveTogether will see family and friends get together to celebrate the upcoming festive season with specially curated content on DStv and GOtv while also enjoying discounts on the Explora and HD decoders.

All new and existing customers can now purchase the Explora, dish kit with a one-month Compact subscription for only N29,900, which was previously N52,100 while the HD decoder, dish kit with a one-month Compact subscription will go for only N9,900 from a previous price of N11,900. On GOtv, customers can get GOtv Max package for only N3,200 and enjoy quality TV programming.

According to Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, ‘’ The festive season is a great time for family and friends to come together, and we are making those moments extra special with world-class content on our platforms.” He said the upcoming festive season will be marked by exciting TV content that the whole family can enjoy.

“Our customers will enjoy their yearly festive traditions even more as they create new memories with a line-up of amazing content such as our special Nigerian Festivals pop-up channel which features some of the biggest music concerts and shows on the continent including The Experience, Calabar Carnival, Akwa Ibom Christmas Concert and One Lagos Fiesta. We also have the much-loved special kiddies’ channel, Animania which will be a perfect companion for DStv kids this season. Football lovers will still enjoy the matches of the best football leagues in the world; Premier League, UEFA Champions League, La Liga and Serie A LIVE and in glorious HD on SuperSport channels”, he said.

Other exciting contents for customers to look forward to this festive season include: popular local content shows on Africa Magic such as Ajoche, Forbidden and My Siblings & I; international telenovelas on Telemundo and Star Life as well as another general entertainment programming.

Meanwhile, with the DStv Now app customers will enjoy their favourite series, movies and sports highlights all on the go on up to five devices with a single subscription. The app is available to all subscribers at no extra cost and available for download on the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store.