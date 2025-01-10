DSS Arrests Blogger Behind Fake Recruitment Scams And Website Cloning

The Department of State Services (DSS) has apprehended Sylvester Victor Augustus, a 32-year-old blogger accused of cloning the agency’s official website to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians through fake recruitment advertisements.

Augustus was arrested on Thursday at his residence on Akpan Eno Lane, Abak, Akwa Ibom State, following an extensive investigation by the DSS. The suspect, who claims to be a graduate of the University of Uyo, allegedly created a counterfeit version of the DSS website, where he posted fraudulent recruitment notices to lure victims into his schemes.

In a statement, the DSS condemned Augustus’s actions and reiterated its commitment to combating cybercrimes. The agency urged Nigerians to be cautious of online scams and to verify recruitment information through official government channels.

“Fake recruitment advertisements and cloned websites have become tools for fraudsters to exploit unsuspecting citizens. The DSS will not relent in identifying and prosecuting cybercriminals who misuse digital platforms for illicit activities,” the statement read.

Augustus’s arrest is part of a broader DSS crackdown on individuals operating fraudulent websites and social media accounts. Sources within the agency confirmed that several suspects are under investigation, with some already facing prosecution in courts across the country.

The DSS called on the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious online activities to the appropriate authorities. The agency emphasised the importance of using only verified platforms for official information to avoid falling victim to scams.

Augustus is expected to face charges related to cybercrime, fraud, and impersonation, as the DSS continues its efforts to protect Nigerians from digital exploitation.