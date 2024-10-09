Dollar-to-Naira Exchange Rate For 9th October 2024

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the Naira closed at 1680.00 per $1 on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. Naira traded as high as 1629.00 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Tuesday.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1670 and sell at N1680 on Tuesday 8th October 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1670 Selling Rate N1680

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1628 Selling Rate N1629

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigeria And Brazil To Launch Direct Flights Under BASA Agreement

Following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directives, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has begun discussions with the Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Garcete, to establish direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil under the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA).

Tunde Moshood, Keyamo’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, indicated on Monday that the meeting is part of efforts to implement the two countries’ 2018 Memorandum of Understanding to improve aviation connectivity and economic cooperation. During their discussion, both officials emphasized the importance of updating BASA to match modern aviation norms and requirements.

This renewed collaboration aligns with discussions held by President Tinubu and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Addis Ababa in February 2024, where both leaders agreed to revive the BASA framework, recognizing the cultural and economic ties shared by Nigeria and Brazil.

Ambassador Garcete highlighted that the direct flight routes could commence promptly, with the potential for 4 to 5 weekly flights.

“The introduction of direct flights will spark significant economic growth between our countries,” he said, emphasizing the benefits for both nations.

However, Garcete noted that the full implementation of direct flights will require completing the Open Skies Agreement to facilitate seamless operations.