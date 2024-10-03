Dollar-to-Naira Exchange Rate For 3rd October 2024

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the Naira closed at 1680.00 per $1 on Thursday , October 3 , 2024. Naira traded as high as 1601.00 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Tuesday.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1640 and sell at N1680 on Wednesday 2nd October 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1640 Selling Rate N1680

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1600 Selling Rate N1601

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigeria Gets Fresh $1.57 Billion Support Fund From World Bank

Nigeria has again received support on three initiatives from the World Bank.

Naija News understands that the latest aid to the country, totalling $1.57 billion, is aimed at assisting the Federal Government in enhancing human capital through improved health services for women, children, and adolescents, as well as bolstering resilience against climate change impacts, including floods and droughts, by enhancing dam safety and irrigation systems.

This new funding comprises $500 million designated for tackling governance challenges that hinder the provision of education and health services (HOPE-GOV), $570 million allocated for the Primary Healthcare Provision Strengthening Program (HOPE-PHC), and $500 million for the Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria Project (SPIN).