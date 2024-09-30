Dollar-to-Naira Exchange Rate For 30th September 2024

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the Naira closed at 1690.00 per $1 on Monday, September 30, 2024. Naira traded as high as 1638.00 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Tuesday.

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 29th September below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1679 and sell at N1690 on Sunday 29th September 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The indebtedness of oil companies to the Federal Government regarding royalties and taxes has reportedly reached $6.175 billion.

Naija News reports that details of the debt were confirmed by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) in its audit of the petroleum sector.

The report, presented on Friday in Abuja, detailed that as of August 31, 2024, the unpaid royalties and gas flare penalties owed to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) amounted to $6.071 billion and ₦66.4 billion.

According to the report, the outstanding petroleum profit taxes, company income taxes, withholding taxes, and VAT owed to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) totalled $21.926 million and ₦492.8 million as of June 2024.

NEITI also noted a 9 percent decline in industry revenue for 2023, with figures showing $16.467 billion compared to $18.106 billion in 2022.

The report highlighted a total loss of 7.68 million barrels of crude oil in 2023 due to theft and measurement inaccuracies, marking a significant decrease of 79 percent from the 36.69 million barrels lost in 2022.