Dollar-to-Naira Exchange Rate For 10th September 2024

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the Naira closed at 1650.00 per $1 on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. Naira traded as high as 1621.12 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Tuesday.

What is the dollar-to-naira exchange rate at the black market, also known as the parallel market (Aboki FX)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for September 9 below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates

How much is a dollar to a naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1640 and sell at N1650 on Monday 9th September 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1640 Selling Rate N1650

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1628 Selling Rate N1629

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Popular fintech company Opay has notified its customers and users that it would start charging a one-time fee of ₦50 on electronic transfers above ₦10,000 paid into their personal or business accounts.

According to the company, the charges, tagged Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), would become effective as of Monday, September 9, 2024.

Opay, in a message sent to its customers on Saturday, said the charges are in compliance with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) regulations, adding that the company itself does not benefit in any way from the charges as it is directed entirely to the federal government.

The message reads: “Dear valued customer, please be informed that starting September 9th, 2024, a one-time fee of N50 will be applied to electronic transfers of N10,000 and above paid into your personal or business account in compliance with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) regulations.

“It is important to note that Opay does not benefit from this charge in any way as it is directed entirely to the federal government.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Meanwhile, OPay has once again emphasized its strict ban on cryptocurrency and virtual asset trading on its platforms.

The company stated that as a compliant organization dedicated to upholding legal, constitutional, and regulatory obligations, it prioritizes the safety, strength, and integrity of the financial system.