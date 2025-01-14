DMO Unveils Two FGN Savings Bonds In First 2025 Offer

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced the subscription offer for two Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) savings bonds, marking its first issuance for 2025.

In a statement released on Monday, the DMO detailed the following offerings:

Two-Year Bond : Maturing on January 22, 2027, with an annual interest rate of 17.235%.

: Maturing on January 22, 2027, with an annual interest rate of 17.235%. Three-Year Bond: Maturing on January 22, 2028, with an annual interest rate of 18.235%.

The subscription period for both bonds opens on January 13 and closes on January 17, with settlement scheduled for January 25. Quarterly coupon payments are set for April 22, July 22, October 22, and January 22.

The bonds are priced at ₦1,000 per unit, with a minimum subscription of ₦5,000 and additional purchases in multiples of ₦1,000, up to a maximum of ₦50 million.

Interest payments will be made quarterly, while the principal will be repaid in full upon maturity.

According to the DMO, these bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and secured by the country’s general assets.

“These securities qualify under the Trustee Investment Act, making them suitable for trustees’ investments. They are also considered government securities under the Company Income Tax Act and Personal Income Tax Act, offering tax exemptions for pension funds and other eligible investors,” the statement explained.

The DMO further highlighted that the bonds are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and are classified as liquid assets for banks to meet liquidity ratio requirements.