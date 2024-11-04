Dangote Refinery Warns Against Substandard Fuel Imports As Foreign Firms Undermine Local Market

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has raised concerns over operations at a neighbouring depot leased to an unnamed international trading company, alleging that the facility is blending substandard petroleum products intended for the Nigerian market.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Group, revealed that the depot’s activities pose a risk to public safety and threaten the integrity of Nigeria’s refining industry.

The refinery responded to claims by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and related associations that imported fuel is cheaper than Dangote’s products. Dangote attributed these lower costs to substandard imports, warning that such products could damage vehicles and endanger consumers.

“We have been silent on media statements, but recent misinformation from IPMAN, PETROAN, and other associations requires a response, a,” Chiejina said. “any marketer offering lower PMS prices than our refinery is likely importing substandard products, collaborating with international traders to flood the market with low-quality fuel without regard for Nigerian consumers’ health or vehicle safety.” Chiejina said.

Chiejina expressed concerns about regulatory shortcomings, alleging that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) lacks proper laboratory facilities to detect substandard products.

As domestic fuel prices remain a point of contention, Dangote disclosed it had set PMS prices at N960 per litre for ship-based sales and N990 for truck-based sales, slightly below the Nigerian National Petroleum Company’s (NNPC) benchmarks of N971 and N990, respectively.

Highlighting the practice of protecting local industries, Chiejina noted that many countries, including the U.S. and Europe, impose tariffs to protect domestic markets, stating that such measures could benefit Nigeria’s economy. “We are committed to providing affordable, high-quality, locally refined petroleum products, despite those who seek to import low-quality alternatives and undermine local production,” he added.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery affirmed its dedication to supplying Nigerians with quality fuel, calling on the public to ignore disinformation and support the growth of local industry amidst mounting competition from foreign entities.