Customs Revenue Hits N50.01 Billion At PTML Command In Four Month

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ports and Terminal Multipurpose Services Limited (PTML), Apapa, Lagos, said it netted into the Federation account N50,011,367,237.00 between January and April 2019.

The Command also revealed that there was 37 per cent increase which translates to a surplus value of N13,497,043,840:00 when compared to N36,514,323,397.00 raised at the same period in 2018.

This was contained in the comparative analysis of revenue generated for the months of January to April, 2019, compiled by Mohammed. A. Yakubu, Customs Public Relations Officer, PTML, and made available.

The report indicated that the Command netted N14,850,154,616:00 in January 2019, N10,024,673,259:00 in February, 2019 and N11,853,972,028:00 in March, 2019 compared to N9,967,751,491:00 realised in January, N7267,306,206:00 raised in February and N8,421,060,484:00 netted in March, 2018.

He also added that N13,282,567,334:00 was netted in April, 2019 as against N10,858,205,218:00 raised in 2018.

Yakubu revealed that the Command was able to achieve positive results in the first four Months of 2019 due to increase in cargo throughput, as well as diligence on the part of officers and men of the command.

Speaking of the achievements of the command, Mrs. Florence Olasunbo Dixon, Customs Area Controller of PTML Command, who described PTML as a mini port said: “We deal meanly in RoRo(Roll on Roll out) vehicles and containerized vehicles too. We don’t deal much in containerised cargo,” adding that compliance to trade rules and increase in cargo throughput brought about the increase in revenue generation.

While appraising the stakeholders’ compliance level with extant rules, Comptroller Dixon said:“I will say 75% because you still find some loopholes. We are trying gradually with the enlightenment, collaboration and communication by interacting with them every time. We also hold meetings with them reminding them about the rules and why they must stay compliant at all times. Very many are complying but you will still find some few number of people attempting to do it wrongly here and there, but we are on top of the game. Our vigilance is high and will continue to increase.”