Customs FOU ‘A’ Records Major Success Against Smuggling With Operation Swift Sting

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ has recorded remarkable success in the fight against illicit Cross Border Trade with impressive smuggling arrest in just two weeks.

The Unit’s head, Comptroller Kola Oladeji, during a press conference on 23 December, 2024, highlighted the success of “Operation Swift Sting”, a recent initiative that has yielded results.

He said, “Through this operation, we arrested a significant amount of cannabis Sativa, 4,010 bags of foreign parboiled rice in 50kg bag each, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), along with other contraband items. It is clear that “Operation Swift Sting” is delivering unbearable heat to the smuggling cartel at the same time ensuring facilitation of compliant Trade with impressive outcome.”

Oladeji noted that 94 Defendants were arrested in connection with some of the seizures, and 6 persons have been convicted for various offences, demonstrating the Unit’s quest to bring perpetrators to justice and also ensure deterrence from illicit Trade.

He hinted that 707 seizures worth a total Duty Paid Value DPV) of N 18,710,143,801.24 were intercepted from January 2024 till date.

Prominent among the seizures are; 48,912 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 191,975 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 7,861 kg of Cannabis sativa, 6,168 pieces of dry donkey skins, 37,630 sachets of Tramadol, 207 units of Motor Vehicles among others.

On revenue generation, Comptroller Oladeji stated that, so far in 2024, the unit collected revenue through careful documentary checks and issuance of Demand Notices to consignments that were found to have underpaid Customs Duty.

“The sum of N1,012,783,437.21 was generated through these efforts. This also underscore the importance of careful monitoring and intelligence at preventing smuggling and ensuring that all imports are properly declared and taxed”, Oladeji explained.

He emphasised the importance of public support in combating smuggling activities. “The Service is calling on all citizens to support its anti-smuggling efforts by providing useful and timely information on illicit Cross Border Trade.”

He stressed the effect of ingenious concealment methods on the Nation’s economy and security.