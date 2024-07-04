Crypto Market Cap Falls As Bitcoin Drops To $60,000

Bitcoin Drops In Value As It Sells Below $30,000, Here's Why

Due to significant retail selloffs by well-known brands in the cryptocurrency markets, the market price of Bitcoin dropped to $60,300 on Wednesday. The worldwide cryptocurrency market cap decreased by 3.48% to $2.23 trillion throughout the course of the day due to selloffs, while transaction volume increased to $67.31 billion.

As of this writing, $4.62 billion worth of DeFi has been exchanged, making up 6.86% of the 24-hour volume of the whole cryptocurrency market. Furthermore, the stable coin volume, which came in at $62.72 billion, made up 93.18% of the 24-hour total volume of the cryptocurrency market.

The majority of significant digital assets had mixed results on Tuesday, with bitcoin (BTC-USD) falling below $62,000. Over the last day, the 192 digital assets tracked by the CoinDesk Market Index had a 1.9% decrease.

At the same time, the NASDAQ rose 0.8%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.4%. Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the largest cryptocurrency by market value dropped to $61,833 late evening in the market, while trading volume declined 24% to $20.66 billion.

Ethereum (ETH-USD), the second-largest digital asset, dropped to $3,414. On Wednesday, the bearish play in the crypto market dragged the Ethereum asset to $3,300, losing about 3.5% in the last 24 hours.

BNB (BNB-USD), the third-largest digital asset by market value excluding stablecoins, fell 0.7%, while Solana (SOL-USD), the fourth-largest, climbed 3.8%. XRP (XRP-USD) rose 1.2%, Cardano (ADA-USD) gained 3.3% and Toncoin (TON-USD) climbed 4.6%, while Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) shed 0.6%.

Bitcoin had rebounded to $63,000 before it relapsed again. The orange token wrapped up a strong first half, notching a 42% increase since its first deal back in January. Early in January, the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved the 11 investment vehicles that hold genuine Bitcoin.

House Of Reps Probe CBN’s N1.12trn Anchor Borrowers Scheme, Others

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply