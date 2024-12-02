Cross River Government Approves N70,000 Minimum Wage for Civil Servants

In a landmark decision, the Cross River State Government has approved a minimum wage of ₦70,000 for its civil servants, effective December 1, 2024.

This approval also includes a consequential adjustment across all cadres of the state’s workforce, providing a significant relief for workers grappling with economic challenges.

The agreement was finalised after a series of meetings between the state government and labour unions, which commenced on Thursday. The discussions culminated in the signing of the agreement, signaling a commitment to prioritise the welfare of state employees.



Speaking on the development, the Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Monday Ogbodum, confirmed the agreement. He highlighted that the new wage structure and adjustments were tailored to reflect the unique economic circumstances of the state.

“It is true that we have reached and signed an agreement with the government for the implementation of the new minimum wage, including consequential adjustments,” Ogbodum stated.

However, he added that labour unions in the state would convene a congress on Monday to determine their next course of action, particularly in light of ongoing national labour issues.

While Cross River State has moved to implement the new minimum wage, workers in several other states are preparing to embark on industrial action. Chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in states including Abia, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Oyo, Sokoto, Yobe, Zamfara, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are set to begin a strike on Monday.

The planned strike comes amid frustrations over delays in implementing the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act, which mandates the ₦70,000 minimum wage. Workers in the affected states have expressed dissatisfaction with the inaction of their respective governments, leaving them with no option but to join the industrial action.



The Cross River Government’s proactive approach has been widely commended as a step in the right direction. By addressing workers’ demands, the state positions itself as a model for fostering harmonious labour relations amidst economic uncertainties.

Despite this positive development, the Monday congress will determine whether Cross River’s labour unions will join the impending strike. Ogbodum hinted that the decision would depend on further deliberations among union members.