Cristiano Ronaldo, Family Arrive in Turin Ahead of First Training Session

Cristiano Ronaldo has touched down in Turin ahead of his first training session with Juventus.
The Portuguese striker has been afforded an extended break following his World Cup campaign but that time off is drawing to an end.
Some Juventus fans were waiting at the airport, filming with their phones as the £100m-signing disembarked.
He was seen descending the steps of a private jet with his family, including his youngest son, and a number of his entourage in tow.
Massimiliano Allegri’s side have been enjoying pre-season training on tour in the US without their big money signing.