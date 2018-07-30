Cristiano Ronaldo, Family Arrive in Turin Ahead of First Training Session

Cristiano Ronaldo, Family Arrive in Turin Ahead of First Training Session

By
- July 30, 2018
- in SPORTS
108
0
Cristiano Ronaldo was pictured upon arrival in Turin ahead of his first day with Juventus
  • Cristiano Ronaldo has been given extended break following World Cup exploits 
  • Portuguese striker recently went to China and has been on holiday with family 
  • He was pictured arriving in Turin and will be training with Juventus on Monday 
  • Ronaldo’s first game for his new side comes against Chievo on August 19  

The Portuguese striker has been afforded an extended break following his World Cup campaign but that time off is drawing to an end.

Some Juventus fans were waiting at the airport, filming with their phones as the £100m-signing disembarked.

The striker touched down in his private jet and was accompanied by his entourage
Ronaldo waved to the cameras at Turin airport after touching down in Italy on Sunday
The Portugal international carried his young son as he walked across the tarmac in Turin
Ronaldo made the staggering move from Real Madrid to Juventus earlier this summer

He was seen descending the steps of a private jet with his family, including his youngest son, and a number of his entourage in tow.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side have been enjoying pre-season training on tour in the US without their big money signing.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Google Launches Free Wi-Fi Hotspot Network in Nigeria

Service designed to give Internet access to 10