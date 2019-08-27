COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo in Police Detention

COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo in Police Detention

August 27, 2019
Biodun Fatoyinbo

Biodun Fatoyinbo, Senior Pastor and founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) is currently being detained at Nigerian Police Force Headquarters in Abuja after he surrendered himself for questioning over rape allegations levelled against him by Mrs Busola Dakolo.

Mrs Dakolo, wife of Nigeria’s inspirational singer Timi Dakolo had accused Fatoyinbo of raping her many years ago – allegation that had elicited comments from Nigerians.

NAN gathered that Fatoyinbo is being interrogated at Force Criminal Investigation Division (FCID) headquarters in Abuja by a team of four officers led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Adaku Uche Anya.

Source: NAN

