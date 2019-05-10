Court Bars Kano State Government from Inaugurating New Emirate Councils

A Kano State high court has restrained Kano state government from inaugurating the new emirate councils appointed on Thursday.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje signed the Kano State Emir Appointment and Deposition Amendment law 2019, which created additional four emirate councils, thereby unbundling the superlative powers Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi.

The new emirates upgraded to first class status are Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi.

In a motion filed by Hon. Rabiu Sule Garzo, against six defendants, the plaintiff asked the court for an order of an interim injunction to restrict execution of the new law.

The defendants include Speaker Kano State House of Assembly, Kano state House of Assembly, Clerk of the assembly, Governor of Kano State, Attorney General and Commissioner for justice of Kano state and Kano printer.

In the applications, the plaintiff urged the court to direct the defendants to maintain status quo, halt the publication and release of the new law and restrict effecting the said laws.

Granting the expiate order this evening, Justice Nasiru Saminu directed the state government, and all parties involved to maintain the status quo.

The court also order that the swearing of the newly appointed heads of the new emirates remain halted pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Justice Saminu had fixed 15th of May 2019 for hearing on the matter.

In what many considered another tactical move to deplete the status of the Emir Sanusi, the state house of assembly passed the amendment of local government and chieftaincy law which paved way for the creation of the new emirates.

Considering a petition filed by Ibrahim Salihu Chamber seeking for decentralization of the Kano emirate council, the lawmakers adopted the bill with sped up attention and scaled through the legislative process in three days.

