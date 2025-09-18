Compt. Oshoba Charges Newly Promoted Officers On Integrity, Revenue Drive

By Ibe Wada

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Area Command, on Thursday, 18 September 2025, decorated newly promoted officers with a charge to uphold professionalism, integrity, and dedication in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking at the ceremony in Lagos, the Area Controller, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, congratulated the officers, describing their elevation as a testament to their performance, commitment, and innovation.

He urged them to view their promotion as a call to greater responsibility, particularly in driving revenue generation, asset management, and trade facilitation.

“You are required to play significant roles in ensuring the command achieves its purpose, particularly in maximising revenue, promoting economic growth, enhancing financial security, and ensuring compliance with trade regulations,” Oshoba said.

He commended the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi (MFR), and the management team for promoting merit-based advancement, while reminding the officers that their new ranks carried higher expectations.

“Your promotion is a call to improve performance and justify the confidence reposed in you. I expect you to make a positive impact in your new roles and contribute to the growth of the Service and the nation,” he added.

Oshoba also encouraged officers who were not promoted to remain dedicated and hopeful, assuring them that their time would come.

The event was attended by senior representatives of the Nigerian Army, Immigration Service, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), who commended the Customs Service for its role in national economic security and urged the officers to remain loyal to the country.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Chief Supritendentof Customs, Bello Abdullahi expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Comptroller General, of Customs and the NCS management for the recognition. He dedicated the promotion to the collective effort of the Service and thanked their families for their support.