CBN Approves Super Agent License for Itex Integrated Services

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the issuance of a super agent license to Itex Integrated Services Ltd.

The Super Agent licence which is part of CBN’s efforts to deepen financial inclusion in the country will enable Itex to provide basic financial services to the unbanked in rural areas.

Speaking on the approval, the Managing Director and CEO, Itex Integrated Services Ltd, Mr. Ernest Uduje said that the company is elated to have gotten the full approval to be a Super Agent. He added that the licence will enable the company to recruit more agents to carry out financial services.

“We are indeed happy to have qualified for this licence. Our primary goal is to provide ease of financial services and transactions for our customers including those in the rural areas.

“This licence gives us an opportunity to provide these services on an even larger scale, thus providing financial empowerment to the unbanked and underbanked,” he said.

He added that the approval is a coming as a proof of the systems, structures and security offered by ITEX to render the best payment solutions to its clients.

Itex is an innovative FinTech Company that deploys secure solutions to diverse customers and one of the first organizations to successfully deploy and manage Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals in Nigeria.

The company’s customary POS application eases the electronic payment and revenue collection of bills, tariffs, and airtime.

The Company currently has 2200 agents in the field and already carrying out a volume of about N2billion worth of transactions monthly and hopes to increase the number by virtue of the new commercial Super Agent licence.

NCC sets to host third edition of ICT innovation forum

The Nigerian Communi-cations Commission (NCC) is set to host the third edition of the Emerging Telecoms Technologies Research and ICT Innovation Forum.

The Forum’s theme, “Developing Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem: Imperative for Improving Local Content”, is in line with the Commission’s commitment to promoting ICT innovation and investment opportunities and facilitating strategic collaboration and partnership in the telecoms sector in Nigeria.The Commission has said that it is leveraging on this forum to bring together key players and actors in the Nigerian tech-ecosystem to deliberate and suggest policies, frameworks, and strategies to deepen the deepen NCC’s commitment to improving local content in ICT/Telecommunications sector.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta will address the gathering comprising of stakeholders drawn from governmental institutions at all levels, the Nigerian communication ecosystem, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and the Technological hubs. Other participants expected at the event are professional associations in the ICT sector, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Consumer Advocacy Groups.

A lead paper presentation on the theme “Developing Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem; Imperative for Improving Local Content” will be delivered by Dr. Chris Uwaje, Africa Chair, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Internet of Things (IEEE IoT) and a paper presentation on “The Imperatives of e-Governance in the Emerging Digital Economy” will be delivered Dr. Fidelis Onah, CEO, Figrom Technologies Ltd.

Panels of eminent persons in technological innovation business have also been constituted and are ready to have robust discussions on “Legislative and Government Support for Enhancing Tech Eco-System in Nigeria” as well as “Innovation Hubs as the Fulcrum for Local Content Development, Digital Inclusion, Employment and National Survivability”.

The panels of discussants will be chaired respectively by Tony Ojobo, President African ICT Foundation; and Hanson Johnson, Founder, Nextdeegit Hub. The third edition organised for the South-East Region in Imo State this week.