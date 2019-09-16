1.83 million Telecom Subscribers Switch Service Providers in 5 years – NCC Report

A total of 1.83 million subscribers in Nigeria exchanged their network providers through the mobile number portability (MNP) scheme between 2013 and 2018.

Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) latest subscribers/network data report, showed that 9Mobile had the highest count of port-in subscribers, 521,999, from other networks while Airtel, MTN, and Globacom got 222,812, 90,777 with 88,707 subscribers respectively between 2013 and 2018.

MTN had the highest number of subscribers that ported-out of 384,061 to other networks while Airtel, Glo, and 9Mobile ported 218,728; 185,367, and 118,032 numbers respectively. But the total number of Port-In numbers from other networks between December 2017 and year-end 2018 for the four major mobile (GSM) operators stood at 95,606.

Also, report indicates that total of Port -Out numbers to other networks within the period for the quartet operators stood at 94,556.

The statistics revealed that the telecommunications operators recorded 9.5 billion outgoing SMS in the twelve months period.

The 9.5 billion SMS were only those sent within the country (local), as the operators also recorded 51.5 million outgoing international SMS.

Meanwhile, mobile operators as of December 2018 had registered a total of 257.82 million subscribers.

According to NCC, MTN had registered over 100 million; Globacom close to 60 million; Airtel about 75 million and 9Mobile about 50 million subscribers.

As of December 2018, active subscription to LTE/WIMAX stood at 12.76 million as reported by MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9Mobile, Smile, and Ntel.

MTN had the highest number of active 4G subscriptions with 5,760,328, Airtel- 4,412,299; Glo- 911,701; 9Mobile- 901,771; Smile 538,308; and Ntel-237,066 of 4G subscriptions.

Source: Nigerian NewsDirect