CAF Releases New Dates For AFCON And WAFCON

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced dates for the CAF TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the Women African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) billed for Morocco.

CAF Executive Committee ratified the dates at a meeting on Friday and published them on its website, with AFCON scheduled for Dec. 21 2025 to Jan. 18, 2026. The Women’s tournament which was scheduled for this year has now been postponed to hold from July 5 to July 26, 2025.

The President of CAF, Patrice Motsepe said the delay in the announcement of the dates was due to the extensive global football calendar. He is, however, hopeful that the tournaments in Morocco would be the best in the continent’s history.

“The announcement of the dates of the CAF TotalEnergies AFCON Morocco 2025 took much longer than expected, as there were complex and at times challenging discussions with various interested parties, in the light of the extensive International and Domestic Match Calendars.

“ CAF is committed to protecting and advancing the interests of African players, playing in football clubs in Europe and worldwide.

“CAF is also committed to building mutually beneficial relationships with the ECA, UEFA, other Football Confederations and FIFA.

“We will continue to make significant progress in developing and ensuring that African Football is globally competitive and amongst the best in the World,” Mosepe said.