BUA Group Partners With Starlinger To Establish High-Capacity Packaging Facility

In a significant move to bolster its manufacturing capabilities, BUA Group has inked an agreement with Starlinger & Co. Limited of Austria to establish a state-of-the-art packaging production facility.

This development aligns with the group’s strategy to diversify its operations and meet the increasing demand for sustainable and innovative packaging solutions.

According to a statement released by BUA Group, the facility will boast the capacity to produce 600 million polypropylene (PP) block-bottom bags annually. The venture marks a pivotal step in the group’s expansion drive and sets the stage for enhanced operational efficiency across its business segments.

Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Executive Chairman of BUA Group, emphasised the project’s significance during the signing ceremony. He remarked, “As we focus on securing the future of our business through innovative investments, having our own packaging unit becomes imperative.

This facility will meet the packaging needs of our various factories, including cement, sugar, and flour, and support future expansion plans.”

Rabiu also highlighted BUA’s commitment to sustainability, quality, and cost-effectiveness, underscoring the group’s intention to set new industry benchmarks by leveraging its manufacturing expertise.

The agreement represents Starlinger’s largest contract in Africa and its second-largest globally, signifying the magnitude of the partnership. Harald Neumuller, CEO of Starlinger & Co. Limited, expressed optimism about the collaboration.

“We are honoured to collaborate with BUA Group, a distinguished conglomerate with remarkable achievements. This project reflects our commitment to delivering industrial packaging solutions tailored to BUA Group’s diverse operations,” he said.

This new initiative underscores BUA Group’s dedication to investing in advanced technologies and infrastructure to deliver exceptional products and drive operational excellence across its industries.