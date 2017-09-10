Brila FM Denies Sacking OAPs

Contrary to stories flying all over the social media, Nigeria’s pioneer all-sports radio, Brila FM, has come out to set the records straight as regards the disappearance of some of its on-air personalities.

Explaining that it never relieved any of the said OAPs of their duties, the Larry Izamoje-led media empire stated that all that transpired was an internal reshuffling and nothing more.

Refusing to join issues with the said OAPs who were yet to officially exit Brila FM as at the time of writing this, the company issued this statement:’ In view of enquiries by truly concerned listeners and patrons on changes within the organization’s Lagos station, management wishes to inform as follows:An internal reorganisation that involved transfers and redeployments of some members of staff was undertaken to strengthen shifts across all times of the day.