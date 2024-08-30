BREAKING NEWS: Victor Osimhen Looks For Saudi’s Al Ahli

Victor Osimhen, a Nigerian Super Eagles striker, has turned down an offer to join Chelsea Football Club. According to Skysport in Italy, the Nigerian forward would choose to join Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli in a four-year deal with his old club, with Napoli expecting to pay £67.3 million (€80 million) plus add-ons for the Nigerian international.

Recall that Osimhen had supposedly agreed to join Chelsea on a €350,000 weekly salary, bringing him one step closer to realizing his dream Premier League move. However, some significant news about the Chelsea target shows that Osimhen would rather play in the Saudi Pro League.

Details will be provided later.