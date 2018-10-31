Breaking News: Army Recovers Corpse of General Alkali

- October 31, 2018
The Nigerian Army has recovered the body of the missing General Idris Alkali.

The body was found in an abandoned well in Guchwet, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, Brig. Gen. Umar Mohammed said.

The retired military officer was declared missing in September, after leaving Abuja for Bauchi.

He did not reach his destination.

Early in October, based on intelligence, soldiers drained a pond in Dura, in Jos Local Government, where they found the general’s car and four other vehicles.

Many arrests were made and the district head of Dura was declared wanted. He gave himself up.

