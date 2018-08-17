Nigerian Army to Construct 321 Housing Units worth N7.5 billion in Benue State

The Nigerian Army in partnership with Betonic West Limited has launched N7.5 billion housing project in Otukpo and Ohimini local government areas of Benue State.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Army Post-Service Housing Development Limited, Brig. Gen. Mahem Bashir, said the project would reduce housing deficit in Benue.

He spoke yesterday in Abuja during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with Bentoniq West Nigerian limited.

He said the project which is on a 30 hectare would comprise of 321 housing units in Otukpo.

Bashir said, “The purpose of having all kinds of units in the scheme is to provide choices and also cater for different categories of individuals in Nigeria.

“The estate would have surface roads with asphalt, fences, street lights, water supply and of course adequate security.

“This estate is for all Nigerians interested; recently the Chief of Army Staff declared that all estates be at a 50: 50 ratio, that is for military personnel and civilians.

“The units would include: four bedroom duplexes (type 1 and 2), three bedroom duplexes, four-bedroom detached bungalows, three-bedroom detached bungalows, three-bedroom semi-detached bungalows and two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows.”