Boxing World Divided As Mike Tyson, 58, Faces Jake Paul

Nearly 40 years after his debut and 19 years since retiring, 58-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson is set to return to the ring on Friday. His opponent: YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, 27, in a Netflix-sponsored fight that has divided the boxing world.

Taking place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the bout will feature eight two-minute rounds. Originally scheduled for July, the fight was postponed due to a medical issue that saw Tyson requiring treatment for a bleeding ulcer after vomiting blood on a flight.

Critics have condemned the fight, calling it a dangerous spectacle. Tyson’s last professional match in 2005 ended in a technical knockout loss, and many argue he shouldn’t be fighting at his age.

“Mike Tyson retired 20 years ago already worn out,” British promoter Eddie Hearn commented. “Putting him in the ring now is reckless.” Fellow promoter Frank Warren likened the fight to a car crash: “People just slow down to look, but it shouldn’t be happening.”

Tyson, reportedly earning $20 million for the bout, brushed off concerns, calling his critics jealous. “I’m beautiful. People wish they were in my place,” he said earlier this year.

At an open workout this week, Tyson expressed confidence, saying, “This fight is a celebration. I’ve put in the hard work, and now I’m just ready.”

Jake Paul, who has a 10-1 record, expressed confidence in a quick victory. “I feel sharp and powerful,” he said, predicting a “short night” for Tyson.

While the 1980s-era Tyson might have defeated Paul in minutes, veteran promoter Bob Arum remarked, “At 58, Tyson can’t compete at that level.” He added, “I hope he doesn’t get hurt, but I give him almost no chance.”