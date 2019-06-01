BMW Unveils 1 Series Model

The all-new BMW 1 Series is in the market, with its outstanding design and progressive design language distinguishing it from the crowd at the very first glance.

This new machine can be ordered through Coscharis Motors, the sole representative of BMW in Nigeria.

According to the automakers, the same distinguishing features hold true for its interior with a modern atmosphere that inspires through premium quality and openness. “Efficient engines, the front-wheel drive now premiering in the new BMW 1 Series and state-of-the-art chassis technologies guarantee driving experiences full of dynamics and agility, while innovative technologies and driver assistance systems ensure that you always reach your destination safely and comfortably.”

Fuel consumption in l/100 km (combined): 7.5, CO2 emissions in g/km (combined): 171. The BMW 1 Series has sporty exterior and interior design. Authority that is instantly recognisable: the design of the all-new BMW 1 Series leaves a powerful impression both inside and outside.

Starting with the dynamic front with its large double kidney grille and broad front apron, clearly defined contours run parallel to the flowing roof line through to the distinctive rear.

The premium character of the BMW 1 Series continues into the interior. Here passengers can enjoy a generously proportioned and open atmosphere of well-being.

The cockpit impresses with ergonomically optimised equipment features and its systematically implemented driver-orientation.