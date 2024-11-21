Bitcoin Surges To $97,000, Approaching $100,000 Benchmark

Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high of $97,836, coming within $3,000 of the much-anticipated $100,000 milestone. The cryptocurrency briefly retreats to $97,073 as of Thursday morning, maintaining strong momentum in the market.
Market Performance
Bitcoin records a 4.1% increase in the past 24 hours, pushing its market capitalization to $1.9 trillion. The cryptocurrency maintains a dominant 57.9% share of the global crypto market, with daily trading volumes surpassing $85 billion.
This bullish rally drives the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization to an unprecedented $3.3 trillion, intensifying speculation that Bitcoin will surpass $100,000 before the end of the year. Prediction platforms now feature active wagers on this potential milestone.
Key Drivers Behind Bitcoin’s Surge
Several factors fuel Bitcoin’s latest price rally:
- Election of a Crypto-Friendly President
Donald Trump’s recent election victory is a major catalyst, as he has consistently expressed strong support for Bitcoin and blockchain technology. His campaign includes plans to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve, which has energized the market. Pro-crypto candidates also secure key positions in the U.S. Congress, further boosting optimism for favorable policies.
- Spot Bitcoin ETF Launch
The approval of the first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the U.S. marks a turning point for institutional investors. BlackRock’s product provides a regulated pathway for investment in Bitcoin, increasing its appeal as a secure financial asset.
- Institutional Accumulation
Significant activity by institutional investors contributes to the surge. Large-scale over-the-counter transactions and heightened accumulation by cryptocurrency whales are key factors driving demand.
- Impact of Bitcoin Halving
The recent Bitcoin halving event reduces mining rewards, creating upward pressure on prices as miners adjust to maintain profitability.
Implications for the Crypto Market
- Regulatory Changes: The election outcome signals potential shifts in U.S. cryptocurrency regulations, with expectations of a more supportive regulatory environment under new leadership.
- Altcoin Performance: Alongside Bitcoin’s rally, alternative cryptocurrencies, including memecoins like Dogecoin and others, experience remarkable gains during this bullish cycle.
As Bitcoin approaches the $100,000 threshold, the market remains optimistic, driven by institutional interest, regulatory developments, and growing mainstream adoption. The coming weeks could mark a historic moment for the cryptocurrency.