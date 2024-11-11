Bitcoin Approaches $80,000 As Crypto Market Gains Momentum

Bitcoin (BTC) neared the $80,000 mark today amid increasing buying interest across the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), and XRP have all experienced upward trends as well.

BTC is trading around $79,700, while ETH has climbed above $3,200, and SOL is close to $206. The recent rise in top digital asset prices has pushed the total cryptocurrency market capitalization beyond $2.7 trillion.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the global crypto market cap rose 4.79%, reaching $2.73 trillion. Trading activity has been robust over the past week, with the 24-hour crypto market volume totaling $150.53 billion—up 19.18%.

In the DeFi sector, trading volume reached $9.26 billion, representing 6.15% of the total 24-hour market volume. Stablecoins also saw significant trading activity, with a total volume of $135.62 billion, or 90.09% of the market’s 24-hour volume.

On Friday, most major digital assets saw gains, with Bitcoin (BTC) reaching a high of $77,000, extending its rally to a new record. The CoinDesk Market Index, tracking 126 digital assets, rose 0.7% in the past 24 hours. U.S. stocks also posted gains, with the Nasdaq 100 up 0.1%, the S&P 500 up 0.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.6%.

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $76,658 and is on track for a weekly gain of over 10%, peaking at $77,252 in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin’s 24-hour trading volume declined by 12% to $57.11 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) climbed 1.5% to $2,933, reflecting a weekly gain of nearly 17%. Solana (SOL) was up 0.5%, while Binance Coin (BNB) slipped 0.9%.

XRP dropped 1.3%, while Cardano (ADA) surged 10%, and Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 1.6%. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.306% from 4.341% on Thursday, while the five-year yield rose slightly to 4.192% from 4.188%.