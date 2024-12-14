Be Vigilant. Don’t Be A Victim Of This Season (2)

By Prince Debo Luwaji

From all discernible records, there is little doubt that more security breaches take place around many homes at this period of the year than at other times.

With families proceeding on vacation, people pepped up by the mood of the festive season, spending a bit more money for shopping in spite of the so-called hard times. It is usually the season when burglars take advantage of poorly secured homes, pickpockets have a field day on the streets, and fraudsters make people pay a heavy price for their vulnerabilities and lack of circumspection.

As you go about your daily activities, you owe it to yourself to remain vigilant and guard against becoming a cheap prey to schemers and marauders.

Starting with securing your home and valuables, you’re well advised to keep an eye on your domestic hands as they prepare to go home for the Yuletide. Some of them just can’t resist the temptation to pilfer some valuables ahead of their departure. Also double check on any new hands before they sleep in your house.

Are you going on vacation? Then be sure all doors and windows are closed and securely locked. If the only way you can lock your external gate is with a padlock that’s visible to passersby, please change it immediately. You’re better off with those jamming keys, which provide no clue on the outside as to whether someone is inside or not. Using a padlock outside the gate shows that no occupant is at home.

Shrubs, flowers that are overgrown, or trees near your fence can provide a hiding place for those with evil intentions, especially when its dark.

As I was preparing to write this piece, I knew someone who lost all the external fence lights to those marauders. He just discovered they were gone overnight! A closer look showed that it was his high flowers that provided the covering!

For your light, do you have an auto timer ? Or a way of having your lights around the house switched on during the night until early morning? Having your light permanently on during the day or your house in total darkness in the night when there’s public light within the neighbourhood is a clear sign of an empty house.

For safety measures outside the house, you can install a spotlight with a sensor that will automatically switch on when a passerby is detected This type of lighting is available everywhere.

The home security system should be activated. Now, this is where its good for immediate neighbours to know each other and maintain some friendly interactions.

When youre on vacation, it helps let your neighbours know that you are leaving your house and give them your contact number in case of emergency.

Lack of cooperation between neighbours can constitute a loophole that a burglar exploits. He is not challenged even when his movements should have triggered off enough suspicion.

Agaim, this is not the season where you hide the access keys to the house inside the vase, under the doormat, or somewhere outside the gate, believing no one else is wiser regarding your routine. You may be providing a burglar with come-easy, go-easy access to your home.

Never leave notes indicating that you are not home, nor give the house keys to the contractor. Keep the ladders and other tools in a safe place that cannot be accessed by any intruder.

Be careful online

Avoid posting too much information about your travel plans on social media. ” Just arriving Heathrow” may be more than an info for your friends only. Those planning evil can pick it up too.

Away from the house, the need for vigilance while you’re on the street is just as compelling. Be alert and aware! As you walk, keep your mind on what is going on around you.

Watch the public bus or car you’re about to enter. Don’t be distracted by the music filtering through your earpiece. You can unplug that until you’re safely back home.

Prince Debo Luwaji is a Public Affairs Analyst and Entrepreneur