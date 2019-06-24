BBNaija 2019: Multichoice Announce N60 Million Grand Prize For Winner

MultiChoice Nigeria, organisers of the highly anticipated Big Brother Naija 4 reality TV show, has announced a total prize worth of N60 million for the eventual winner of the contest.

The organisers made the announcement on Sunday, June 23, 2019, noting that the winner will be getting a total cash prize of N30 million in cash while the other N30 million will come in the form of gift prizes.

According to a statement by Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, aside the cash prize, the winner will also be presented with a top of the range SUV, a trip to Dubai, a home make-over, a year’s supply of Pepsi and One Africa Fest VVIP experience as well as a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone among other prizes.

The statement by John Ugbe which comes seven days to the opening night, June 30th, reads thus in part; “Each edition of Big Brother Naija significantly improves on all aspects of the previous season and this year is no different. The winner of season four will walk away from the house with a N30m cash prize and a top of the range SUV among many other exciting prizes. The Big Brother Naija winner will also emerge as the most popular and marketable personality on the continent, as the show is known to launch prominent careers in arts, entertainment and other supporting industries.”

The last edition of the show tagged ‘Double Wahala’ was won by Miracle Igbokwe, born on the 17th of February 1995, after almost three months of drama, intrigue, betrayal and entertainment in the house.

By emerging the winner of last year’s edition, Miracle won for himself the sum of N25 million, a brand-new SUV worth N12 million among other mouth-watering prizes.

Source