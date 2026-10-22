Key Points

Labadi Beach Hotel says Nigeria remains a major market for its hospitality business.

Nigerians visit Ghana for holidays, company retreats, business trips and festive celebrations.

The hotel says service excellence, food and guest experience are key reasons visitors choose the property.

Its management believes proximity between Lagos and Accra offers significant opportunities for cross-border tourism.

Main Story

Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana, is looking to Nigeria as an important source of visitors, with the hotel highlighting its hospitality services, food and overall guest experience as major attractions for Nigerian travellers.

Ayisi, who spoke to Vanguard on the sidelines of the Akwaaba African Travel Market, said Nigerians continued to visit the hotel for different purposes, including leisure, business activities, company retreats and festive celebrations.

He described Nigeria as a significant market for the hotel, pointing to the country’s large population and the close distance between Lagos and Accra as factors that support travel between the two destinations.

According to him, the hotel receives Nigerian guests throughout the year, with travel activity particularly noticeable during Easter and Christmas, when many Nigerians choose to spend their holidays in Ghana.

“You are in Accra and you don’t visit Labadi Beach Hotel, you have not actually experienced Ghana,” Ayisi said, stressing the hotel’s confidence in the quality of its services.

He explained that the hotel had built its reputation around service excellence, good food and the complete experience offered to guests.

“We are very particular about what we sell. Service excellence is our hallmark, and in Accra, we are known also for our food, the best food in town,” he said.

Ayisi added that the hotel welcomed Nigerians who travelled to Accra for company retreats as well as those seeking a relaxing holiday. He said the market offered considerable potential for the hospitality business.

The Issues

Nigeria’s large population makes it an attractive market for tourism businesses across West Africa. Even a small proportion of Nigerians travelling internationally could represent a substantial number of potential customers for hotels, restaurants and other tourism operators.

Ayisi said that attracting just one or two per cent of Nigeria’s population to Accra could create a market that should not be overlooked.

He also highlighted the convenience of travelling between the two cities, noting that flights from Lagos to Accra take approximately 45 minutes, making Ghana a practical option for short holidays and business trips.

Travellers can also make the journey by road, offering another option for people planning visits between the neighbouring countries.

For hotels, this proximity creates opportunities to attract visitors who may not necessarily be planning long international holidays but want a change of environment for a weekend, a business engagement or a festive break.

However, attracting visitors is only part of the challenge. Hotels must also provide experiences that encourage guests to return and recommend the destination to others.

What’s Being Said

Ayisi maintained that Labadi Beach Hotel’s approach centres on maintaining service quality and delivering a satisfying experience throughout a guest’s stay.

He said the hotel had established a niche around service excellence and remained committed to maintaining that reputation.

His comments suggest that the hotel sees its food, hospitality and environment as important parts of its appeal to Nigerian visitors.

“He also said, Nigerians come to Accra a lot because of the proximity. Lagos and Accra are just 45 minutes apart by air. You can also travel by road if you want to.

“We receive a lot of visitors throughout the year, but typically during Easter and Christmas, I can tell you that many Nigerians spend their time in Ghana. The hotel they choose and prefer is Labadi Beach Hotel because of its services. We believe that service excellence should never be compromised.

Ayisi also mentioned the potential of the hotel’s peaceful surroundings in relation to medical tourism. He said the serenity of the environment could be attractive to people seeking a calm place to stay.

Medical tourism involves travelling to another location for healthcare services, sometimes combining treatment with accommodation and recovery.

What’s Next

The hotel’s focus on Nigerian travellers reflects the wider opportunity for tourism businesses to attract visitors from neighbouring African countries.

Business retreats, holiday packages, festive-season promotions and short leisure trips could provide opportunities to strengthen travel links between Nigeria and Ghana.

The hotel’s participation in the Akwaaba African Travel Market also provides a platform for hospitality businesses and tourism stakeholders to promote destinations, build partnerships and reach potential customers.

As travellers compare destinations and accommodation options, service quality, convenience, food and value for money are likely to remain important considerations.

What’s Next

The hotel’s focus on Nigerian travellers reflects the wider opportunity for tourism businesses to attract visitors from neighbouring African countries.

Business retreats, holiday packages, festive-season promotions and short leisure trips could provide opportunities to strengthen travel links between Nigeria and Ghana.

The hotel’s participation in the Akwaaba African Travel Market also provides a platform for hospitality businesses and tourism stakeholders to promote destinations, build partnerships and reach potential customers.

As travellers compare destinations and accommodation options, service quality, convenience, food and value for money are likely to remain important considerations.

Bottom Line

Labadi Beach Hotel sees Nigeria as more than a neighbouring market; it views Nigerian travellers as an important part of its business potential.

With Lagos and Accra connected by a short flight and Nigerians travelling to Ghana for both business and leisure, the hotel is positioning its hospitality, food and guest experience as reasons to choose its property.

Its ability to turn that interest into lasting customer loyalty will depend on consistently delivering the quality of service it says defines the hotel.