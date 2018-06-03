Autopsy Reveals Drugs, Alcohol in Ex NBA Player’s System After Fatal Car Crash

An autopsy report has revealed that former NBA player Rasual Butler had both drugs and alcohol in his system at the time of the single-vehicle crash that killed him and his wife on Jan 31.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office reports reveals alcohol, marijuana, methamphetamie and oxycodone were in Butler’s system. An empty tequila bottle was also found in the back seat of the Range Rover he was driving.

Butler, 38, was selected by the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2002 draft out of La Salle. After three seasons with Miami, Butler also played for New Orleans, the LA Clippers, Chicago, Toronto, Indiana and Washington. Butler, a forward, averaged 7.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game over 13 seasons. He last played during the 2015-16 season with the San Antonio Spurs.

Butler’s wife, singer Leah LaBelle, was a finalist on “American Idol” in 2004, Espn reveals.