Ariana Grande’s Ex, Mac Miller Dies of Suspected Substance Overdose

US rapper Mac Miller has been found dead at his California home, US media report.

Reports say the 26-year-old, who was open about his substance abuse, died from an apparent overdose.

The rapper, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, rose to fame after topping US charts with his debut album in 2011.

He released his latest record, Swimming, earlier this year and was due to go on tour.

Miller went through a well-publicised break-up with singer Ariana Grande earlier this year.

The pair collaborated on a number of songs and performed together at the One Love Manchester concert in 2017.

