Apapa Customs Rakes In ₦2.93trn In 2025, Tops Revenue Target

…As ACG Babandede Commends Record Seizures, Integrity Drive

The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recorded an unprecedented ₦2.93 trillion in revenue in 2025, surpassing its annual target and consolidating its position as the Service’s highest revenue-generating command.

The Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, ACG Muhammed Babadende, in charge of Zone ‘A’, disclosed this on Thursday, February 5, 2026, during a working visit to the Apapa Area Command in Lagos, where he commended officers and men of the Command for what he described as an exceptional performance in revenue generation, anti-smuggling operations, and trade facilitation throughout 2025.

“You will agree with me that the Command did very well in 2025 in terms of revenue collection. They surpassed their target,” the ACG said, describing his visit as both an assessment tour and a morale-boosting engagement.

According to official figures presented during the visit, the Apapa Command’s ₦2.93 trillion revenue haul represents a 24.32 per cent increase, translating to a ₦573.29 billion growth over the ₦2.36 trillion recorded in 2024. The performance was attributed to improved compliance, operational efficiency and the deployment of the Unified Customs Management System (B’Odogwu).

Beyond revenue, Babandede lauded the Command’s aggressive anti-smuggling posture, noting that its seizures of hard drugs, including cocaine and tramadol, as well as other prohibited and harmful items, underscored its commitment to national security and public health.

“They made fantastic seizures in 2025. This shows vigilance and dedication. I am here to thank them, encourage them and to say that we expect even more going forward,” he said.

The ACG also stressed the importance of reputation management and integrity, urging officers to place national interest and the image of the Service above all considerations.

“Whatever you do, consider the country first and the Service first. Integrity is non-negotiable. It must be sustained and even raised higher. With that, we will do better than 2025,” he said.

He further called for sustained collaboration with sister security agencies and port stakeholders, noting that inter-agency cooperation remained critical to effective border management and seamless trade facilitation.

In his welcome address, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, described the visit as timely, coming shortly after the International Customs Day 2026, themed “Customs Protecting Society through Vigilance and Commitment.”

Oshoba said the Command’s achievements were driven by the leadership vision of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, whose policy thrust is anchored on consolidation, collaboration and innovation, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

On enforcement, Oshoba disclosed that the Command intercepted 53 containers of illicit goods in 2025 with a Duty Paid Value of ₦12.63 billion, including hard drugs and expired pharmaceuticals. The seized items were subsequently handed over to relevant sister agencies such as the NDLEA and NAFDAC.

He added that stakeholder engagement within the Apapa port corridor had been strengthened through regular consultations with shipping lines, terminal operators and other port users, alongside the introduction of monthly inter-agency meetings and joint operations.

Oshoba also highlighted internal reforms, including reputation management training for officers and work-life balance initiatives, noting that these efforts contributed to his recent recognition with the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Certificate of Merit during the 2026 International Customs Day celebration in Abuja.

Looking ahead, the CAC outlined the Command’s 2026 priorities to include deeper digitalisation through B’Odogwu, expansion of the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme, deployment of advanced non-intrusive scanners, enhanced risk management and intelligence-driven operations.

He assured the ACG that the Apapa Area Command would sustain its momentum, uphold professionalism, and continue to protect society while facilitating legitimate trade and boosting national revenue.