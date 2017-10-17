Airtel, Lagos State Partner to Curb Domestic, Sexual Violence

Leading telecoms operator, Airtel Nigeria, has partnered with the Lagos State government to curb the menace of domestic and sexual violence across the metropolis.

Through the Shortcode, 6820, both organizations are encouraging victims and other residents to report cases of domestic violence, sexual violence and child abuse.

Lagos is leading the campaign through the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) while Airtel is providing network resource for the short-code and other telecoms related support.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative today (16/10/16), the Director of Citizens Right, Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Clara Omotilewa Ibirogba, who also chairs the DSVRT, said the use of technology in combatting sexual and gender based violence is the first of its kind in Nigeria, noting that Lagos state is optimistic that the short-code will yield great results in the fight against sexual and gender-based violence.

Explaining how the short-code is used, Ibirogba said victims or eyewitness can either dial *6820# or send an SMS to 6820 using the key word, child abuse. Upon sending the SMS, users will receive information on steps to take for the respective case (rape, child abuse, domestic violence, etc).

The short code will enable the government gather information that can be used for the formulation of prevention policies for Lagos state.

“A report would also be logged and forwarded to the appropriate law enforcement Agency or Ministry,” she said.

She also commended Airtel Nigeria for its support to the campaign and for backing the State to fight the ugly incidents of domestic violence, child abuse and sexual abuse.