Airtel Hosts Exclusive Screening of The Voice Nigeria first Live Show in Lagos

Following the successful session of the battle rounds, Airtel Nigeria, sponsor of The Voice Nigeria in partnership with DStv hosted a star-studded executive screening of the first Live Show in Lagos on Sunday, 27th of August, 2017.

The live screening which was anchored by Ozzy Agu, had in attendance season one finalists: Patrick, Cornel, Viveeyan, Chike and Bassey who performed the popular “Till the World Hears Your Voice”; bringing back the memory of the first edition.

The night also saw comedic acts from Funny Bone and Akpororo.

The Live Show commenced with an electrifying performance by #TeamPatoranking’s KessyDriz. He performed Tina Tuner’s “What Love Got to Do With It.” Afolayan then took over the stage to perform P-Square’s “E No Easy.” The third performance was from Hightee, who performed Lauryn Hill’s “That Thing.” Concluding the performances from Team Pato was Voke with Sean Tizzle’s “Ladies and Gentlemen.”

Patoranking saved Hightee, which means KessyDriz, Voke and Afolayan need public votes to remain in the competition.

Chris Rio kicked off the Lives for #TeamYemi with his rendition of Shawn Mendes’ “Stitches.” Up next was Jahnomso, who delivered a rendition of Robin S’ “Show me Love.” The third act was Ifeoma with her rendition of Andra Day’s “Rise Up.” Finally, Bunmi performed Yemi Alade’s “Want You.” Coach Yemi Alade chose to save Ifeoma, putting Chris Rio, Jahnomso and Bunmi up for possible eviction.

Leading #TeamWaje was Efezino. She delivered a rendition of Clean Bandit’s “Rock A Bye.” Glowire delivered her rendition of Yemi Alade’s “Hello” while Favour, who was stolen by Waje during the Battles performed Tiwa Savage’s “All Over.” Wow performed Kool and The Gang’s “Get Down on It.” After their performances, Waje saved Glowire. This means that Wow, Favour and Efezino need public votes to remain in the competition.

The night ended with performances from #TeamTimi. Bada kicked it off with his rendition of Sean Kingston’s “Beautiful Girls.” Amarachi, who was stolen by Timi from #TeamYemi, performed ‘No’ by Meghan Trainor. Another talent stolen from #TeamYemi, Wolei delivered his rendition of Brymo’s classic, ‘Ara’ While Precious wrapped up the first Live show with Whitney Houston’s “I have Nothing.”

At the end, Coach Timi saved Precious. Wolei, Amarachi and Bada are currently up for possible eviction and need public votes to remain on the show.

You can watch the show every Sunday on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Ch151) and Africa Magic Urban (DStv Ch153) by 7pm Nigerian time.

The Voice Nigeria is proudly sponsored by Airtel, the smartphone network.