ADC Threatens Protest Over Unpaid Contractor Debts, Pension Arrears

The African Democratic Congress has warned that it will join street protests if the Federal Government fails to clear outstanding debts owed to contractors and pension arrears.

The party said it was prepared to mobilise its members in support of indigenous contractors and pensioners who are demanding payment of billions of naira.

In a statement, the party’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, accused the Federal Government of ignoring the welfare of citizens affected by unpaid obligations.

Contractors operating under the Association of Indigenous Contractors of Nigeria have been protesting at the Ministry of Finance over more than N500 billion in certified debts for completed projects.

The contractors reportedly carried symbolic coffins during their protests to highlight the seriousness of their demands.

In a related development, pensioners from the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and other parastatals have announced plans to stage a nationwide naked protest over the failure to implement the approved minimum pension and monthly palliatives since 2023.

Abdullahi said no responsible government should allow conditions to worsen to the point where citizens resort to extreme protests before they are heard.

He criticised the ruling party, saying its actions and inactions have damaged the country’s image and worsened the hardship of ordinary Nigerians.

The party also questioned the Federal Government’s claims of improved revenue performance, saying it was contradictory to celebrate revenue growth while contractors remain unpaid.

The ADC further accused the government of prioritising political activities ahead of the 2027 elections instead of addressing the grievances of contractors and pensioners.

According to the statement, the party has given notice that it is ready to march in solidarity with the affected groups if immediate action is not taken.