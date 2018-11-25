5TH AFRIMA: Davido, Tiwa Savage Emerge Winners (See Winners)

The 5th All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA held in Accra, Ghana on November, 24, 2018 had in attendance music stars, dignitaries, and music lovers across the continent, the annual music event seeks to celebrate and reward African talents who have done exceedingly well in the year.
With a total of 36 categories, the 5th AFRIMA winners are culled from the Regional and Continental categories. In addition, special recognition awards fully decided by the International Committee of AFRIMA is awarded to individuals who have impacted positively to the world using their craft. The 5th AFRIMA Legendary awards was given to the internationally recognized South African singer, Yvonne Chaka Chaka. The music legend, who is “dubbed Princess of Africa” has a career span of over 30 years with several hit albums, has performed for notable personalities within and outside the country.
Executive Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode was awarded a special recognition for his contributions towards the growth and development of the Arts and Tourism sector of Lagos state, most importantly the role Lagos state played as official host of AFRIMA in its last 4 years from 2014 – 2017.
In what turned out to be an emotional moment for the audience, a special recognition awards was given to one of Ghana’s music veteran, Teddy Osei, the leader of the famous Osadebe group, an Atropop band created in 1969. The veteran who was helped to the stage in a wheelchair had been suffering from a mild stroke, but was overwhelmed by such great honour.
See winners below;
REGIONAL CATEGORY
Best Female Artiste in Central Africa
-Daphne / Cameroon / Jusqu’à La Gare
Best Male Artiste in Central Africa
-Fally Ipupa / DRC / Mannequin Ft Keback & Naz
Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa
-Betty G / Ethiopia / Mengedegna
Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa
-Bebe Cool / Uganda / Freedom
Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa
-Lyna Mahyem ft Medi Meyz /Algeria / Bye Bye
Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa
-Hamza El Fadly / Morocco / Ya Mraya
Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa
-Shekhinah / South Africa / Please Mr
Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa
-Nasty C / South Africa / Jungle
Best Female Artiste in Western Africa
-Tiwa Savage / Nigeria / Ma Lo Ft. Wizkid & Spellz
Best Male Artiste in Western Africa
-Davido / Nigeria / Fia
5TH AFRIMA WINNERS CONTINENTAL CATEGORY
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
-Betty G / Ethiopia / Wegegta
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
-Davido / Nigeria / FIA
BEST AFRICAN VIDEO
-Sesan / Gringo (Shatta Wale) / Nigeria
BEST AFRICAN ACT IN DIASPORA
-Hazel Mak / Malawi / Jaiva Ft. Roberto & Tay Grin
BEST AFRICAN COLLABORATION
-GuiltyBeatz, Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo / Ghana-Nigeria / Akwaaba
|BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN CONTEMPORARY
-Kidi / Ghana / Odo Remix Ft. Mayorkun & Davido
|BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN DANCE OR CHOREOGRAPHY
-Mr P. / Nigeria / Ebeano
BEST AFRICAN DJ
-Afrotronix / Chad / OyO
|BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN ELECTRO
-Master KG / South Africa / Skeleton Move Ft. Zanda Zakuza
BEST AFRICAN DUO, GROUP OR BAND
– Toofan / Togo / Money
|BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN HIP HOP
-M.ANIFEST FT KING PROMISE / Ghana / ME NE WOA
|BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN JAZZ
-Sibusiso Mashiloane / South Africa / Niza
BEST AFRICAN RAPPER OR LYRICIST
-Falz / Nigeria / La Fête
|BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN POP
-2Baba / Nigeria / Amaka Ft. Peruzzi
|BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN RAGGA, REGGAE & DANCEHALL
-Stonebwoy / Ghana / Hero
|BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN R ‘N’ B & SOUL
|-Praiz / Nigeria / Champagne and Flowers
BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN ROCK
– Maryam Saleh, Maurice Louca, Tamer Abu Ghazaleh / Egypt / Ekaa Maksour
|BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN TRADITIONAL
-Irene Namatovu / Uganda / Nsambila Nyuma Nga Janzi
BEST FEMALE ARTISTE IN AFRICAN INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC
-Sandra Nankoma / Uganda / Kaddugala
BEST MALE ARTISTE IN AFRICAN INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC
-Sarkodie / Ghana / Glory Ft. Yung
MOST PROMISING ARTISTE IN AFRICA
-Kuami Eugene / Ghana / Confusion
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
-Fresh VDM / Togo / Fia
REVELATION OF THE AFRICAN CONTINENT
-Betty G / Ethiopia / Ere Manew
SONG OF THE YEAR
-GuiltyBeatz, Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo / Akwaaba / Ghana
SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR
-Shekhinah Donell, Amon Taulo Chibiya II / South Africa / Different Ft. Mariechan
AFRICAN FANS’ FAVOURITE
-Nedy Music / Tanzania / One and Only Ft. Ruby