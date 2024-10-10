2024 USA Presidential Election Dates: When Is Polling And Results?

Donald Trump will go head-to-head with Kamala Harris in the 2024 USA Presidential Election race for the White House after an eventful campaign kickoff. Joe Biden exited the race following mounting pressure after a challenging first debate against Trump.

When is the 2024 USA Presidential Election

The 2024 USA Presidential Election is set for Tuesday, November 5, 2024. The winner will serve a four-year term, beginning with the inauguration on January 20, 2025. Voters will also be electing candidates for the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Key Battleground States

A handful of critical battleground states are expected to determine the outcome of the election. These swing states often flip between Democratic and Republican victories, with narrow margins.

Pennsylvania, with its 19 electoral votes, has played a pivotal role in recent elections and is expected to be a major focus in 2024. Trump will need to reclaim states like Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Nevada—states Biden won narrowly in 2020. Meanwhile, Florida and Ohio, traditionally swing states, have trended Republican in recent elections, though nothing is certain.

Early Voting Timeline

Alabama kicked off early voting by mail on September 11, followed by several other states. Here’s a look at the timeline for early in-person and mail voting:

September 11 : Alabama

: Alabama September 19 : Wisconsin

: Wisconsin September 20 — Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia

— Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia September 21 — North Carolina, Military and overseas ballots

— North Carolina, Military and overseas ballots September 23 — Mississippi

— Mississippi September 26 — Michigan

— Michigan September 30 — Nebraska

— Nebraska October 7 — Georgia

— Georgia October 9 — Arizona

— Arizona October 15 : Georgia

: Georgia October 16 — Nevada

— Nevada October 17 — North Carolina

— North Carolina October 19 — Nevada

— Nevada October 21 — Texas

— Texas October 22 — Wisconsin

— Wisconsin October 26 — Michigan

2024 USA Presidential Election Day Procedures

Most voters will head to the polls on Election Day, although many will have already voted by mail or through early voting. Ballot counting begins once polls close, which varies by state but generally starts around 7 p.m. local time.

When to Expect Results

Election results may not be finalized for days, and the official count can take months. However, projections are typically made long before all votes are counted, with the winner often declared within a few days of the election.