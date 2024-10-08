2024 Ballon d’Or: A New Era Dawns

The anticipation is building as the 2024 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony approaches. This year’s event promises to be a historic one, as the longstanding dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has come to an end.

With a new generation of football stars vying for the sport’s most prestigious individual accolade, the stage is set for a fresh chapter in the Ballon d’Or narrative.

2024 Ballon d’Or: When and Where is the Ceremony?

The 2024 Ballon d’Or will be awarded on Monday, October 28, 2024, at the renowned Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. This year’s ceremony marks the 68th edition of the award, and it will be broadcast live at 19:00 GMT.

The Contenders for the Men’s 2024 Ballon d’Or

The race for the men’s Ballon d’Or is heating up, with several talented players vying for the top prize. Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid is currently the frontrunner, having played a pivotal role in his team’s success last season, including their Champions League victory.

Other notable contenders include Rodri of Manchester City, who was instrumental in his team’s Premier League triumph and Spain’s Euro 2024 victory, and Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid, who has impressed with his consistent performances in midfield.

The Women’s Ballon d’Or

In the women’s category, Aitana Bonmatí of Barcelona is the strong favorite to retain her title. The midfielder’s exceptional performances for both club and country have solidified her position as the leading contender.

The Kopa Trophy and Yashin Trophy

The Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best player under 21, is expected to be won by Lamine Yamal of Barcelona, who has showcased immense talent and contributed significantly to Spain’s success in the European Championship.

The Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper is a highly competitive category, with Emiliano Martínez of Aston Villa emerging as a strong contender. However, Gianluigi Donnarumma also remains a potential winner.

How to Watch the Ceremony

Football fans can watch the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony live on L’Équipe’s YouTube channel, which will stream the event free of charge