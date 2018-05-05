2018 GTBank Food and Drink Fair Round-up

The 2018 GTBank Food and Drink Fair has come and gone. However, it has made a lasting impression in the hearts of those who attend or participated via live streaming.

The event was organized by GTBank to connect food and drink enthusiasts with the best chefs from within and around the world. There were cooking masterclasses hosted by Chefs Benedict Okuzu, Raphael Duntoye, Elizabeth Solaru, Lorraine Pascale, Siba Mtongana just to mention a few.

Also, food and drink vendors showcased their products, they had the opportunity to meet new customers and build new relationships. The fair is a platform that supports enterprise. The fair had an impressive attendance and the event drew a mixed audience of the young and elderly.

The event lasted three days , visitors to the fair were seen patronizing food retailers. It was an opportunity for families to eat outdoor and bond.

The event is held annually and is free and open to the public. The GTBank Food and Drink Fair is in its third year.

The next edition is expected to hold in 2019.