10 Grants For Music And Performing Arts Programs

Music and performing arts programs bring creativity and culture to our lives. Grants play a crucial role in supporting these programs by providing funding to individuals and organizations.

These funds are essential for promoting talent, ensuring diversity, and making the arts accessible to everyone. Below, you’ll find details about various grants that support music and performing arts projects, along with links to help you apply.

Grants for Music Education

1. National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) The NEA offers grants to enhance music education in schools and communities, focusing on inclusivity and diversity. These grants support programs that ensure all students have access to quality music education.

Apply for NEA grants

2. VH1 Save The Music Foundation This program provides grants to public schools across the U.S. to restore and improve music programs. They supply instruments and resources, helping thousands of students discover their passion for music.

Learn more about VH1 Save The Music

3. Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation This foundation provides musical instruments to underfunded schools, enabling students to join band and orchestra programs. These programs help students build teamwork, discipline, and self-expression skills.

Apply for support from Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation

Community Music and Performing Arts Grants

4. Community Arts Grant Program (New York State Council on the Arts) This program funds projects that promote community engagement through the arts. Examples include outdoor concerts and theater productions that reflect local stories.

Explore the Community Arts Grant Program

5. Arts in the Parks (Chicago) This program funds public performances in parks, bringing arts to residents who might not visit traditional venues.

Learn about Chicago’s Arts in the Parks

Youth Music and Performing Arts Grants

6. Young Musicians Foundation This organization provides scholarships and grants to support youth music programs. Their funding helps young musicians attend summer camps or access private lessons they couldn’t otherwise afford.

Apply to the Young Musicians Foundation

7. National YoungArts Foundation YoungArts supports young artists in music, dance, and theater by offering grants, workshops, and mentorship opportunities.

Check out National YoungArts Foundation opportunities

Support for Underprivileged and At-Risk Youth

8. Harmony Project This program provides free music education to underserved youth in Los Angeles. Students learn instruments and life skills like teamwork and perseverance.

Learn about the Harmony Project

9. Little Kids Rock Little Kids Rock offers free music lessons and instruments to children in low-income schools across the U.S. Their goal is to help at-risk youth express themselves creatively and build confidence.

Apply for Little Kids Rock programs

Grants for Emerging Artists

10. ASCAP Foundation The ASCAP Foundation supports emerging songwriters and composers through grants that fund projects like recording albums or attending showcases.

Explore ASCAP Foundation grants

New Music USA This organization provides grants to innovative projects by emerging musicians and composers, encouraging experimentation and collaboration.

Apply for New Music USA funding

Tips for Applying for Music and Arts Grants

Do your research: Use databases like GrantWatch or Foundation Center to find grants that match your project. Be clear: Clearly outline your project’s goals, budget, and the community impact in your application. Collaborate: Partnering with other organizations or artists can strengthen your proposal. Seek feedback: Have peers or mentors review your application before submitting it. Stay persistent: Rejection is part of the process. Keep refining your applications and applying for new opportunities.

Grants like these are vital for keeping the arts alive and thriving. Whether you’re an educator, artist, or part of a community organization, these opportunities can help bring your creative projects to life and make a lasting impact.