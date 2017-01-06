Transactions at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, January 5, continued movements south in the new year trading as market indices closed flat.

As such, the All Share Index depreciated by 282.95 points to settle at 26,212.09 points. Meanwhile, overall investor sentiment however improved as 17 gainers against 16 losers.

UAC Prop topped the day’s advancers adding 7.29 percent to close at N3.09 per share. Access Bank grew 4.96 percent to close at 6.14 per share.

Diamond Bank leaped by 4.65 percent to close at 90 kobo per share and Eterna Oil Plc gained 4.58 percent to close at N3.20 per share.

Conversely, the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc topped the day’s 16 declining stocks with a decline of 9.49 percent to close at N2.86 per share.

Guinness followed with a loss of 5.00 percent to close at N78.90 per share, Dangote Flour fell 4.94 percent to close at N4.04 per share, Custodian Allied Insurance depreciated 4.88 percent to close at N3.70 per share and Caverton Offshore dropped 4.44 percent to close at 86 kobo per share.

The day’s transactions were executed in 2,249 deals which represents a growth of 4.60 percent against previous session’s 2,150 deals. Investors also moved 137.7 million unit of equities in contrast to previous session’s 602 million unit.