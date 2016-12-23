Trading at the Nigerian Equities Market on Thursday, December 22, reversed its three-day downward trajectory as the all-share index soared by 0.18 percent to close at 26,464.82 points.

Following the break from bear hold, Month-to-Date gain surged to 4.49 percent, while it reduced the Year-to-Date loss to 7.85 percent.

Market breadth remained positive, with 18 gainers paired against 13 losers, with Forte Oil leading the day’s advancers with a gain of N8.75, while Presco Plc emerged the topped the losers’ table with a loss of N1.99 per share.

The Oil & Gas and Industrial Goods indices of the bourse appreciated by 2.46 percent and 0.22 percent, buoyed by gains recorded by the shares of Forte Oil Plc and Conoil Plc by 10.24 percent and 10.20 percent each.

Lafarge Cement Wapco Plc and Cement Company of Northern Nigeria Plc added 0.02 percent and 4.75 percent respectively.

Also, the Banking and Insurance indices depreciated by 0.12 percent and Insurance 0.13 percent each, the Consumer Goods index declined by 0.03 percent, as a result of selloffs in the shares of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.

AIICO Insurance Plc and Honeywell Flour Mills Plc lost 0.56 percent, 1.64 percent and 4.65 percent respectively.

At the end of trading session, 3,161 transactions were executed. The total volume traded slumped by 55.20 percent to 188.68 million shares, valued at N1.39 billion.