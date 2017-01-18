NSE Index Drops 0.36% on Reversed Bull Trend

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange , NSE, on Tuesday, January 17, halted the bear run seen in previous trading session.

As such, the All Share Index (ASI) closed at 26,278.20 points, representing a drop of 0.36 percent against previous session’s 26,373.83 when the ASI grew by 0.18 percent.

Likewise, Market Capitalisation dipped by N32.9 billion to N9.041 trillion as against previous day’s closing figure of N9.074 trillion following an addition of N16.5 billion.

Market breadth closed negative with 18 gainers paired against 11 losers. 7up topped the day’s losers with 5 percent to close at N101.65, NEM 4.71 percent to close at 81 kobo, Nigeria Police Force Micro Finance Bank and A.G. Leventis depreciated 4.55 percent each to close at N1.05 and 84 kobo respectively, while Forte Oil dropped 4.46 percent to close at N70.30. Conversely, Unity Bank topped the advancers’ chart by 5.08 percent to close at 62 kobo, Diamond Bank followed with an increase of 5.04 percent to close at N1.25, Vitafoam added 4.89 percent to close at N2.36, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) grew 4.82 percent to close at N4.35, and FCMB appreciated 4.76 percent to close at N1.32. Fidelity Bank topped the activity chart for the day, with the sale of approximately 108 million units of shares worth N99.9 billion.

Continental Re-insurance followed with 43.1 million shares worth N47.3 million, while Diamond Bank emerged the third most traded stock for the day with 37.5 million shares amounting to N45.7 million. Sterling Bank came fourth having traded 25.3 million units of shares valued at N20.4 million while FBN Holdings was fifth with 23.0 million shares worth N84.6 million.