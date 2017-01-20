Benue Records Highest IGR Since 2011

Benue State Internal Revenue Service, BIRS under the chairmanship of Mrs Mimi Orubibi has recorded an improvement in internally generated revenue (IGR) in 2016, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) yesterday.

The statistics showed an increase of 14.17% as revenue increased from N7.63 billion in 2015 to N8.89 billion in 2016, the highest since 2011.

In 2011, the state recorded IGR of N11,131,343,534.58, N8,436,560,608.98 in 2012, N8,373,720,592.15 in 2013, N8,284,425,160.72 in 2014, N7,631,789,841.37 in 2015 and N8,888,314,005.20 last year.

A breakdown of the revenue sources between January to June 2016 reveals that remittance from MDAs amounted to N2,894,364,931.30, PAYE N1,233,475,482.14, Road Taxes N156,711,883.67, Direct Assessment N137,080,116.08 and Other Taxes N22,524,589.41 totalling N4.44 billion.

It will be important to note that the full year value for 2016 is annualised by taking the half year result and multiplying by two. This is usually revised when actual full year values are received.

Also according to the report, 14 other states recorded increases in their IGR, while another 14 states recorded decline. Kwara, Lagos, Ogun, Delta, Kano, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Yobe, Kadunna, Plateau, Osun, Kogi Adamawa and Zamfara states recorded improvements in their IGRs in 2016 with Lagos State topping the chart with N301.192 billion.

On the other hand, the IGRs of Cross River, Enugu, Ondo, Bayelsa, Niger, Katsina, Imo, Taraba, Gombe, Kebbi, Ekiti, Borno and Nasarawa states dropped in 2016. Nasarawa’s IGR dropped by 51.1 per cent, the biggest decline by any state during the year.

Kaduna State’s IGR improved from N11.53 billion in 2015 to N15.497 billion, while Kano increased its IGR by 153.2 per cent. It rose from N13.61 billion in 2015 to N34.46 billion in 2016.

Overall, a total of N784.13 billion was internally generated among the 36 states of the federation in 2016.