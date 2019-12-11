Zola Electric Opens First Experience Centre in Nigeria

Unveils Limited Edition of ZOLA Infinity

ZOLA Electric, the leading renewable energy brand in Africa has opened its first Experience Centre in Nigeria. The Experience centre, which is located at the Fezel Plaza, Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos would serve as the retail footprint for ZOLA in Nigeria as part of its commitments to provide 24 hours reliable,renewable and clean energy solutions to its customers.

The company also unveiled the limited edition of its flagship renewable power solution product, ZOLA Infinity to the first set of 100 customers who pre-ordered the innovative renewable energy product at a grand event held at Raddision Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Speaking during the unveiling of the Experience Centre, the Chief Executive Officer, ZOLA Electric, Bill Lenihan explained that the Centre would serve as a retail hub for the business ensuring seamless interactions with customers on the innovative power solutions that is aimed at bringing a permanent solution to the energy needs of Nigerians and businesses.

“We are excited to open our first experience centre in Nigeria which would afford Nigerians the opportunity to have a feel of how we provide clean, 24 hour reliable and affordable energy to Nigerians. When we started in Tanzania, we built a system for that market particularly for those who don’t have access to the grid whatsoever to power their homes. We are grateful today that ZOLA Electric has touched millions of lives in the process’’, he said.

Two years ago, we built products to serve the Nigerian market. We are glad to say that today we are prepared to solve Nigeria’s acute energy problem with these revolutionary products. As you aware, energy needs of countries are different and Nigeria requires a technology solution that was different in anything from the one we had in the past”, he added.

Also speaking shortly after the inauguration of the centre, the Managing Director, ZOLA Electric Nigeria, Mr. Abdallah Khamis noted that the opening of the experience centre, as well as the launch of ZOLA INFINITY, is a clear demonstration of the company’s capacity to solve the energy needs of Nigerians and businesses groaning under the pain of poor power supply through its custom-built innovative products.

According to Khamis, the different power solutions have been uniquely designed to meet the energy demands of customers regardless of their status.

Khamis further disclosed that ZOLA’s energy systems are accessible with payment plans from her financial partner, Sterling Bank.

In his remarks, the Chairman of ZOLA Electric, Mr. Femi Tejuosho expressed profound joy on the birth of the experience centre in Nigeria which he described would afford Nigerians regardless of status the unique opportunity to witness firsthand how 24-hour reliable power solution works.

“We are excited to have the first experience centre in Nigeria. I know a lot of Nigerians would be wondering if there is going to be 24-hour reliable power supply. I want to say that ZOLA Electric is ready to provide that solution. I can assure you that right from the man in the village to the man living in mansion, ZOLA electric has come to offer 24-hour power access. We have the ZOLA Flex, which as little as about N1, 000 a week can give you 24-hour electricity as well as ZOLA Infinity which can pack as much power demand as possible”, he noted.

Also speaking, Managing Director, Sterling Bank Plc, Abubakar Suleiman stated Nigeria particularly Lagos remains the most suitable market to offer the ZOLA Electric unique solutions given the myriads of socio-economic problems impeding the country’s growth. He assured that Sterling Bank is partnering ZOLA in Nigeria to provide financing to Nigerians to give them access to constant, reliable, scalable and affordable energy.

According to Suleiman, energy access remains a huge problem that cannot be left alone in the hands of government to solve hence the need for partnership between the bank and ZOLA Electric for the provision of power solutions. “There is nowhere else you need to be if your desire is to create access to power other than Nigeria. I cannot imagine anywhere that comes close than Nigeria” he noted.

Zola Electric which has its footprints in the African continent comprising Tanzania, Ghana, Rwanda, Cote d’voire and Nigeria has powered more than 200,000 homes and businesses.