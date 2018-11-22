Zenith Bank Shares Tops Trading at Nigerian Stock Market

Zenith International Bank dominated trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) accounting for 90.04 per cent of the total volume of shares traded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bank accounted for 605.54 million shares worth N14.53 billion.

It was trailed by Transcorp with a turnover of 9.34 million shares valued at N10.80 million, while FBN Holdings sold 7.29 million shares worth N54.99 million.

FCMB Group traded 6.27 million shares valued at N9.48 million, while African Prudential Registrar accounted for 5.44 million shares worth N19.67 million.

Consequently, a total of 672.56 million shares valued at N15.22 billion was traded in 2,436 deals by investors.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 237.75 million shares worth N3.05 billion achieved in 3,559 deals on Wednesday.

However, the crucial market indices appreciated marginally by 0.05 per cent with the All-Share Index growing by 14.81 points to close at 31,984.60 against 31,969.79 on Wednesday.

Also, the market capitalisation, which opened at N11.671 trillion rose by N5 billion to close at N11.676 trillion.

Flour Mills Nigeria led the gainers’ table during the day, appreciating by N1.85 to close at N20.45 per share.

PZ Cusson followed with a gain of 70k to close at N9.70, while Forte Oil appreciated by 20k to close at N19.20 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank increased by 15k to close at N36, while Zenith Bank added 15k to close at N24.15 per share.

On the other hand, Nigerian Breweries led the loser’ table, dropping by N1 to close at N84 per share.

Julius Berger trailed with a loss of 85k to close at N20.50, while Okomu Oil Palm dipped 25k to close at N75.50 per share.

Ikeja Hotel declined by 20k to close at N1.85, while Oando was down by 20k to close at N4.90 per share.