Yemi Alade Features Rick Ross in ‘Oh My Gosh’ Remix

Yemi Alade’s musical career has grown in leaps and bounds after hitting the limelight in 2009 at the Peak Talent Show. Her latest collaborations with American rapper, Rick Ross, is enjoying rave reviews.

Ten years after she hit stardom following her sterling performance at the “Peak Talent Show”, the brand, “Yemi Alade” has remained strongly relevant, and definitely, still high- reaching. Barely two months that the Johnny crooner released her hot single, ‘Yaji’, which she did together with Slim Case and Brainee, the Afro-pop singer has again set the airwaves ago as she gets down with Mayback Music Chief, Rick Ross, to release a remix of her classic single ‘ Oh My Gosh’

This is coming not too long after the Effizie Music superstar worked with Ross on an episode of Bumbu’s wildly popular Q&A series, ‘The Bumbu Room.’

‘Oh My Gosh’ was originally released in 2018, following the success of her buzzing single, ‘Elele’. The song, co- written by Klem, mixed and mastered by Swaps, reveals her weakness for love as she became swallowed in a new love interest, which she would rather have all to herself.

The new gig was broken on her instagram page as she wrote: #AFRICATOTHEWORLD #OHMYGOSH remix ft @richforever’. The post has so far been followed with high optimism and congratulatory remarks from her impressed fans that saw the remix as the real ‘fire’.

One of the early reactions to the post came from her colleague and close friend, Simi, who wrote: “Yemi won’t let us rest. This one is with brother Rick Ross. Give dem! Kee dem! #BossShit!” while she fondly replied” please share”

No sooner the remix was premiered than it started receiving global attention. It has been keeping music suckers spell bound.

A sight of the ‘Oh My Gosh’ music video further reflects the singer’s attractions for nature and an obviously love struck chic, glaringly justified in her red color garment, as she rollicks and gushes hot on Ross who equally reciprocates.

Ross, as usual, demonstrated his crowd pulling rap skills and spiced up the already captivating song, to give it more life and vibes, such that listeners would need to add more energy and jives to their dance steps.

Produced by DJ Coupon and released under Effyzzie Music Group, ‘Oh My Gosh’ remix is manifesting all the traces of dominance in the music space for this period and perhaps beyond, as it is also expected to be on summer pool party selections globally.

Reports say the track would feature on the songstress’ fourth studio album ‘Woman of Steel’ which will feature the likes of Angélique Kidjo, Afrobeats icon Duncan Mighty and Nollywood star Funke Akindele.

Yemi Alade, the self-acclaimed King of Queens has always been consistent and hardly goes off the radar since she entered the music stage officially in 2009. Starting with ‘Fimisele’, her debut singles, the University of Lagos Geography graduate has succeeded in dropping at least one hit song, year on year, all of which have enjoyed widespread popularity.

In 2014, she released her debut album, ‘King of Queens’, and later went on a tour after which she came back to release her second studio album, ‘Mama Africa’ in March 2016.

“Oh My Gosh” remix with Ross makes it Alade’s second major appearance within a space of two months in 2019, while more is still expected to rock the airwaves before the year runs out.

Within a short time on the show biz scene, the 30 year-old Ondo State born musician has paid her dues and has had her efforts crowned with continuous recognitions from across the world.

Alade has been featured on the covers of several magazines and performed around the world. She has equally shared stages and songs with local and international stars including Mary J. Blige, Shina Peter’s, M.I, Wizkid, Becca, MayD, Waje and Yemi Sax.

She attained a milestone at the dawn of the year after hitting a 100 million view mark on her YouTube platform, to be the second Nigerian to have achieved that.

This was realised after the release of the video of her hit single ‘Johnny’, a song that quivered the airwaves in most Africa countries and beyond.

