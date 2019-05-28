Xavi Hernandez Becomes Head Coach of Qatar Champion Al-Sadd

Xavi Hernandez Becomes Head Coach of Qatar Champion Al-Sadd

By
- May 29, 2019
- in NEWSLETTER, SPORTS
85
0
Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez will begin his coaching career with Qatari club Al-Sadd.

Al-Sadd says Xavi is taking charge of the team he helped become Qatari league champion this season.

The 39-year-old midfielder played four seasons with Al-Sadd after a storied 17-year career with Barcelona.

Xavi played a club record 767 games for Barcelona and helped the club win four Champions Leagues and eight Spanish leagues. He also played in Spain’s title-winning teams at the 2010 World Cup and 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

Al-Sadd says Xavi’s squad will gather in Barcelona in July for a pre-season training camp in the Catalonia region.

Source

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

UTME Malpractice: ICPC Commences Investigation

Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission